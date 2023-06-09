Frasers Property Thailand’s FPCT unveils first 3 office buildings in Thailand to meet WiredScore digital standard

WiredScore, a global organization that sets the new benchmark for the digital age, recognizes buildings with advanced technology infrastructure and top-notch digital connectivity.

International standards for modern office buildings are not limited to energy-saving and occupants’ health, said Withawat Koottatep, Executive Vice President of Commercial Development at Frasers Property Commercial (Thailand).

“As a prime developer of grade-A office buildings in Bangkok, FPCT always strives to exceed the accepted standards,” he said.

“Apart from being certified under standards such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and WELL Building, which focuses on tenants’ health and well-being– our buildings also focus on digital connectivity to facilitate business lifestyles in the post-Covid era,” he added.

Withawat noted the pandemic has shifted people’s working behaviour towards digital platforms, and modern office buildings had to cater to this need. That is why Frasers has adopted the WiredScore standard, which focuses on four main aspects of a building’s digital connectivity: Connection capability, readiness of services, digital infrastructure, and innovation for future expansion.