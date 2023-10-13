MQDC offering Bangkok property promotion and ‘sustainnovations at Paragon expo

Visitors to the MQDC Well Living Expo at the first-floor Fashion Hall will find exclusive offers on homes with a 30-year warranty under the MQDC Standard.

Among projects in the shop window will be the firm’s three-site flagship, The Forestias.

The three projects – Whizdom The Forestias Mytopia, Whizdom The Forestias Petopia, and Whizdom The Forestias Destinia – have distinct concepts to suit different target groups. All three provide a high quality of life amid 4.8 hectares of forest with technology for a good environment, the company said.

Aspen Tree The Forestias has been developed in collaboration with Baycrest Center, a world-leading healthcare institution for older adults in Canada. Visitors can check out its standards and medical services for residents aged 50+ under The Aspen Tree’s “Lifetime Care”.

The Forestias also features energy-saving technology in its central utility plant (CUP), including Thailand’s first cold-water air-conditioning system, as well as sustainable and eco-friendly building material under its Biodiversity Standard.

Also on show is the Strand Thonglor, the first condominium in Thailand to use the ERV Air Circulation System with IAQ CO2 Tracker, which monitors and removes indoor carbon dioxide for fresher air, MQDC said.

Elsewhere, the Whizdom Coex Pinklao and new Whizdom Craftz Samyan in the heart of Bangkok combine “Smart Living” and “Smart Building”, with the RISC’s Fahsai air-purification tower filtering out PM2.5 dust.

Expo promotions include special offers of up to 3 million baht, vouchers for Siam Paragon worth over 2 million baht, and special mortgage rates for MQDC customers.