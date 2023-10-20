Frasers to tap buying power of upper class with single-detached homes

The developer sees potential for strong growth in the single-detached houses market in Bangkok and surrounding areas, as the upper-class market is unaffected by the economic slowdown.

Currently, single-family homes account for 30-40% of its portfolio.

Acting CEO Somboon Wasinchutchawal explained that luxury single homes worth more than 10 million baht are still in demand from the upper class, which has the purchasing power.

In comparison to the townhomes and condominium markets, he noted that demand is already returning, but the power to buy from its target group remains low because they must first clear their debts incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, the debt burden, combined with high inflation and interest rates, have made banks tighten their lending criteria, making it more difficult to lend.

As a result, single-detached homes are going to be on Frasers Property Home (Thailand)'s radar for years to come.

Somboon, however, clarified that its former main product, townhomes, were not going to be ignored.

He said the company would continue to develop such projects when purchasing power returns.

He expected the purchasing power in the townhome market to recover in 2025.

"The company will continue its growth strategy by increasing single-detached house products to 50% of the overall portfolio while continually expanding the twin home, townhome, and condominium portfolio," he said.

To maintain its position as one of the leading residential real estate developer across various segments, Somboon said Fraser Property Home (Thailand) must expand its product portfolio to meet the demands of all markets.

The company recently announced the official launch of its first condominium project in Ratchada, one of Bangkok's main commercial areas.