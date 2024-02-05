Mortgage rejections push many young first-time buyers to rent

Vichai Wiratkapan, inspector general of the Government Housing Bank and acting director of the Real Estate Information Center (REIC), stated that a market survey of residential properties priced below 3 million baht found that the figures for 2023 showed a significant 10% decrease in the number of property rights transfers compared to the preceding year. This decline is considered substantial.

“Purchases of these properties experienced a growth rate of more than 10% post-Covid-19, as people began to re-enter the housing market in 2022. However, in 2023, issues arose with a reduction in individual incomes and an economic downturn, followed by loan rejections, resulting in a significant decrease in the number of property transfers," Vichai said.

While the residential market in the 3 to 5 million baht price bracket has continued to grow, it is nonetheless experiencing a marginal decline of 2%, which is not significantly impactful due to its relatively low volume. Meanwhile, the market for properties priced between 7.5-10 million baht and those above 10 million baht still shows growth rates.

This reflects that the main problems are in the low price range segment and are due to what developers are calling the “reject rate”. This compels them to resell their properties, often going through the process 2-3 times.