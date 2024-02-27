Property Perfect takes prudent approach as Thailand’s real estate conditions get tough

With just seven new housing projects slated for launch, the developer is navigating the complexities of a market grappling with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Property Perfect’s managing director Wongsakorn Prasitvipat acknowledged the subdued outlook for Thailand’s property market this year.

Citing lingering impacts from the pandemic, including cautious customer spending and high-interest rates, Wongsakorn outlined the company’s strategic plans for this year in response to prevailing market conditions.

He noted that the high rate harmed the supply side as well, resulting in a burden for real-estate developers. Plus, he said, bad news about corporate bond defaults is also making it tough for developers to raise funds.

“At the end of the day, the scenario tells us [Property Perfect] to be more prudent and cautious when expanding this year. As a result, rather than investing more money in new projects, we are focusing on balancing our balance sheet and selling assets to reduce our debt burden,” he said.

The company’s measured approach entails launching seven new housing projects, valued at 7.7 billion baht, targeting the middle- to upper-income segment. The projects have single houses, semi-detached houses and townhomes with price tags starting at 5 million baht.