Property developers seek proactive measures from new government

Athip Bijanonda, director of Supalai Australia Holdings and honorary president of the Housing Business Association, revealed plans to meet with the new government once the new ministers take the oath of office. Speaking to Thai reporters during a field trip to Melbourne, Australia, from August 31 to September 4, Atip said that the meeting aimed to follow up on proposals for economic stimulus measures through the real estate sector.

Earlier this year, seven prominent real estate organisations formally urged the prime minister and the finance minister to invigorate Thailand's economy through the property sector, which is still experiencing a sluggish recovery.

The government has already approved some measures, such as reducing transfer fees to 1% and mortgage fees to 0.01% for housing up to 7 million baht, as well as promoting housing and condominium development for properties priced at not more than 1.5 million baht.

However, Bijanonda emphasised that there were still matters, which did not require legislative amendments, that could be considered. These include:

Reviving the "Baan Dee Me Down" (Good House Get Loan) project, which would provide a 100,000 baht down payment subsidy to first-time homebuyers.

Relaxing the loan-to-value measure for first and second home purchases.

Reducing land and building tax rates in 2025 to alleviate the burden on businesses and the general public.