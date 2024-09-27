Influx of Chinese EV-makers leads to 23% surge in Rayong land prices

It showed that land prices in Rayong had risen on average by 22.9% in the past year.
The most sought-after location is Ban Chang, where prices have soared by 52.5%, fuelled by the demand for housing development to support workers in industrial estates and tourism.
Vichai Viratkapan, inspector of Housing Bank and REIC acting director-general, attributed the overall increase in land prices in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area to several factors. While the growth rate has slowed compared to pre-Covid-19, it remains higher than the five-year average.
Despite these factors, land prices in Rayong province have continued to rise due to the influx of Chinese EV manufacturers. Companies like BYD and Changan have invested in the Rayong Industrial Estate, particularly in the Pluak Daeng Development Estate.
As a result, land prices in Rayong have increased by around 2.3 times compared to 2015, making it a more attractive investment option than Chonburi province.
The surge in land prices in these areas reflects the increased demand for housing to accommodate the growing workforce in industrial estates and tourist destinations. The development of industrial areas has created more job opportunities, driving demand for residential projects.