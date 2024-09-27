Influx of Chinese EV-makers leads to 23% surge in Rayong land prices

It showed that land prices in Rayong had risen on average by 22.9% in the past year.

The most sought-after location is Ban Chang, where prices have soared by 52.5%, fuelled by the demand for housing development to support workers in industrial estates and tourism.

Vichai Viratkapan, inspector of Housing Bank and REIC acting director-general, attributed the overall increase in land prices in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area to several factors. While the growth rate has slowed compared to pre-Covid-19, it remains higher than the five-year average.

Factors contributing to the slower growth rate include: