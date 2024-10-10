Real estate experts warn of continued crisis, seek government support

Prasert Taedullayasatit, president of the Thai Condominium Association, said the Thai real estate market in the fourth quarter of 2024 still faced challenges from sales and transfers, hampered by loan rejection and high interest rates.

Despite an expected improvement in the fourth quarter due to the completion of condominiums worth 86,052 million baht, the overall market for 2024 is projected to decline by 20%, the highest in 10 years.

Compared to the first quarter, new completions were valued at 35.686 billion baht, followed by 20.778 billion baht in the second quarter and 33.235 billion baht in the third.

"If these completed condominiums can be transferred, it will help the real estate market to fully recover in 2025 after weathering the perfect storm," Prasert said.

However, he stressed the importance of accelerating interest rate reductions to alleviate the burden on borrowers. For those paying instalments, lower interest rates would ease their financial strain, particularly for the lower-income segment.

Moreover, interest rate cuts could strengthen the baht, attracting foreign buyers and facilitating faster condominium transfers. The Bank of Thailand's LTV (Loan to Value) loan control measures, which require a 20-30% down payment for second or third homes for at least two years, should be relaxed to stimulate short-term recovery.