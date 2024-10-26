One Bangkok officially opens with a spectacular celebration

Unveiling a new era metropolis

The official opening ceremony began at the One Bangkok Forum, welcoming distinguished guests with a performance by the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring a choir and over 80 musicians.

The highlight performance, “The Heart of Bangkok”, incorporated powerful drum rhythms and animations showcasing Bangkok's iconic landmarks, historical sites and cultural heritage, evolving into a modern metropolis and culminating in the emergence of One Bangkok as a new global landmark.

Superstars shining on the red carpet

The event commenced with Thailand's leading superstars, actors, and celebrities gracing the red carpet to celebrate the opening of One Bangkok, including Vachirawit “Bright” Chivaaree, Kewalin “Sunnee” Boonsattha, Anne Thongprasom, Jirayu “James” Tangsrisuk and Kanyawee “Thanaerng” Songmuang.

World-class shows beyond imagination

A special performance created exclusively for the One Bangkok launch was presented by Auditoire, one of the producers behind the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Held at One Bangkok Park, the show featured two large stages connected by a 50-metre walkway, showcasing the unique character of the mixed-use property with over 500 Thai and international performers and crew.

The captivating performance began with Thailand's superstar, Krit “PP Krit” Amnuaydechkorn, showcasing his vocal talents with “Birds of A Feather,” blending Thai elements with a modern style.

American actress and the powerhouse vocalist Loren Allred mesmerised the audience with her powerful rendition of “Over The Rainbow”. She was then joined by Calum Scott, globally renowned from Britain's Got Talent, to perform his “You Are The Reason”.

“This project is a remarkable symbol of unity—not just for this city, but for the world,” Scott said. “It’s amazing how the heart of Bangkok now beats in sync with the world, bringing us all together as one.”

“I’m so honoured to be a part of this special celebration for One Bangkok. This project is truly incredible, blending innovation and culture in such a unique way,” Allred said, “With all of our hearts beating as one, you’re shaping the future of Bangkok.”

The show by Auditoire, divided into four acts, was crafted to highlight Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, tracing its journey from the past to the present and envisioning its future:

Act 1: The Blessing of Golden Land

It celebrated One Bangkok's location in the heart of a golden land, blending traditional customs with modernity, inspired by the beauty of Thai Lai Rod Nam (gilding).

Act 2: The Beauties Unveiled

It drew inspiration from the beauty of the dawn and the vibrancy of the afternoon at One Bangkok, presenting world-class performances seamlessly integrated with One Bangkok's architecture.

Act 3: Twilight Symphony

It continued with the inspiration of twilight at One Bangkok, where modern Thai music and entertainment converged with international influences, reinterpreting Thai traditions with a modern twist, presenting the future of Thai identity on the world stage.

Act 4: Grand Finale

The conclusion marked the inspiration of a starlit night at One Bangkok, blending grandeur and emotional melodies with a captivating performance by over 500 performers and spectacular special effects, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

New era of shopping and lifestyle experiences

The official launch of One Bangkok on Friday is just the beginning of a new era of experiences. One Bangkok is ready to enrich every aspect of life, reinforcing its position as a global destination that offers a complete lifestyle experience, providing a high quality of life in one place.

Enjoy superior shopping at One Bangkok Retail: Parade and The Storeys feature a Retail Loop with over 750 leading Thai and international brands, and a Food Loop with over 250 renowned restaurants from around the world, which will open gradually.

Experience the new standard of future workplaces, and explore the 2-kilometre Art Loop, a path of inspiring art and culture throughout the project, including The Wireless House One Bangkok, which will be unveiled soon.

In terms of hotels, prepare to experience The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, opening in November 2024, and Andaz One Bangkok, the first Andaz brand hotel in Bangkok, opening in 2025, as well as Fraser Suites Bangkok, expected to open in 2026.

Special campaign throughout the year

The "Shop to the Beats of Bangkok" campaign unlocks a superior shopping, dining and lifestyle experience, featuring exciting launch promotions and exclusive offers that will add vibrancy and rhythm to your life throughout the year.

Receive a chance to win grand prizes, such as a Mercedes-Benz, a Soneva Jani, Maldives package, an Azimut yacht tour package, and other prizes including hotel vouchers, dining vouchers, and branded merchandise worth over 30 million baht.

Enjoy credit card promotions and special offers from various stores, as well as exclusive benefits from the One Bangkok Membership Programme. Download the One Bangkok Retail application to stay updated on promotions and events throughout the year.