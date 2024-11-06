House and Condo Show generates over 6 billion baht in bookings

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 06, 2024

The four-day House and Condo Show drew bookings worth over 6 billion baht with total purchases expected to exceed 10 billion baht, exhibition organisers said on Tuesday.

Organising committee chair Thirachon Thanetdejsunthorn said the event recorded a 20% rise in visitor numbers compared with last year.

The October 31-November 3 exhibition provided a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy property market, with sales in the first half of 2024 down over 9% year on year, according to the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC).

Thirachon said most visitors were interested in condominiums (60%), followed by townhouses (20%) and single houses (10%). The remaining 10% focused on twin houses, commercial buildings and other residences, he said.

He credited the surge in bookings to promotions offered by property developers, adding the exhibition helped to boost the Thai economy.  

The exhibition was held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) by the Thai Real Estate Association, Housing Business Association, and Thai Condominium Association.

The 47th edition of the House and Condo Show will be back at QSNCC from March 20-23 next year.

 

