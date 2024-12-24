Asian real estate booming on tech and sustainability trends

Speaking at the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit in Bangkok, he said, “We power communities to live, work, and thrive in tomorrow's cities. This year’s summit convened leading experts and stakeholders from across Asia and beyond to address the challenges and opportunities impacting our urban environments. This exchange of ideas reaffirmed that thoughtfully planned, environmentally conscious spaces are crucial to sustaining cities as they accommodate the next generations of property seekers and enterprises.”

Citing global management consulting firm McKinsey, Krishnan said the Asia property market is expected to generate over 50% of global gross domestic product (GDP) and be responsible for almost 40% of global consumption by 2040.

Krishnan expects massive growth of the Asian property market to attract significant investment to the region, with investment management firm Colliers expecting 69% of Asia-Pacific investors to allocate more than 30% of their assets to real estate in the next five years.

He has also witnessed digital technology’s pivotal role in coping with challenges in the property industry, saying that adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) resulted in more efficient processes, new business models and new ways to engage with consumers.

“We are still in the very early stages of the evolution of generative AI and we, PropertyGuru, fully believe that it will transform our industry at all levels,” he said.