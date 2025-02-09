Some 15 hotels changed hands with a total purchase value of 22 billion baht last year

A global commercial real estate and investment management company facilitated the acquisition of approximately 15 large hotels in Thailand, with a combined value of around 22 billion baht, the company announced.

Krit Pimhataivoot, Head of Capital Markets at Jones Lang LaSalle (Thailand) Limited, stated that the transactions managed by JLL Thailand last year were significantly higher than the yearly average of 10 billion baht recorded since 2010.

He added that half of the deals involved hotels in Bangkok, followed by properties in Phuket and Chiang Mai.