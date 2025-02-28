Competition for office tenants sees rental prices fall

The Bangkok commercial property sector is struggling with significant oversupply, with office vacancy rates reaching 27% in the final quarter of 2024.

This surge in vacant space has triggered unprecedented rent reductions and intensified competition among landlords trying to secure tenants in a rapidly evolving work environment.

Aukit Pronpattanapairoj, head of Office Leasing at Cushman & Wakefield Thailand, has warned that vacancy rates are expected to climb further throughout 2025.

His prediction comes as an additional 725,000 square metres of new office space is set to enter the market within the next two to three years, predominantly in Bangkok’s Central Business District (CBD).