Top 10 foreign condo buyers: Myanmar, Taiwan surge, China, Russia slow

A 2024 survey by the Real Estate Information Center (REIC) revealed a slight slowdown in foreign condo purchases compared to the previous two years, which had seen a surge in ownership transfers. In 2024, the number of condo transfers reached 14,573 units, marking a modest 0.9% increase, while the total transaction value dropped by 6.8% to 68.18 billion baht. The average price per unit purchased by foreigners fell to 4.7 million baht from 5.1 million baht in the previous year.

China’s Decline, Myanmar and Taiwan on the Rise

Despite continued foreign interest in Thailand’s condo market, Chinese and Russian buyers have notably slowed their purchases. Chinese acquisitions dropped by 14.3% to 5,670 units, with transaction value plunging 22.2% year-on-year. This decline reflects China's economic slowdown and geopolitical uncertainties affecting Chinese investment decisions. Meanwhile, buyers from Myanmar and Taiwan have emerged as the strongest-growing segments in the market.