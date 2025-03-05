Daily condo rentals are illegal, government reiterates amid complaints

Thailand’s Interior Ministry has reaffirmed that daily condominium rentals, akin to hotel operations, are illegal under the Hotel Act, while also addressing concerns regarding foreign ownership limits.

The announcement followed a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday (March 5), convened to address growing complaints from residents affected by unauthorised short-term renting.

Chaired by MP Koravee Prissanananthakul, the meeting brought together key officials from the Ministry of Interior, the Department of Provincial Administration, the Land Department, and the Immigration Bureau to discuss the legal framework surrounding condominium ownership and rental practices.

Deputy director-general of the Land Department Voravut Laipoonswat confirmed that foreign ownership of condominium space is capped at 49%, as mandated by the Condominium Act. This limit, based on total space rather than the number of units, aims to safeguard voting rights within condominium juristic persons.