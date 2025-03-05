Daily condo rentals are illegal, government reiterates amid complaints

Thailand’s Interior Ministry has reaffirmed that daily condominium rentals, akin to hotel operations, are illegal under the Hotel Act, while also addressing concerns regarding foreign ownership limits.
The announcement followed a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday (March 5), convened to address growing complaints from residents affected by unauthorised short-term renting.
Chaired by MP Koravee Prissanananthakul, the meeting brought together key officials from the Ministry of Interior, the Department of Provincial Administration, the Land Department, and the Immigration Bureau to discuss the legal framework surrounding condominium ownership and rental practices.
Deputy director-general of the Land Department Voravut Laipoonswat confirmed that foreign ownership of condominium space is capped at 49%, as mandated by the Condominium Act. This limit, based on total space rather than the number of units, aims to safeguard voting rights within condominium juristic persons.
To prevent circumvention of this limit, the Land Department will rigorously verify ownership transfer documents and cross-reference data with condominium juristic persons.
Registration will only proceed if the records align.
Ratawit Jitsujaritwong, a legal expert from the Department of Provincial Administration, clarified that daily condominium rentals resembling hotel operations are prohibited.
He emphasised that hotel businesses, due to their economic and security implications, require licensing and registration, particularly when accommodating foreign guests.
Violators, including those operating through platforms like Airbnb, will face legal action, with potential liability extending to complicit juristic persons.
Enforcement, however, faces significant challenges. Ministry officials highlighted that many owners reside elsewhere, and bookings are often made online or through agencies, hindering direct action.
To address this, the authorities will intensify enforcement of the Hotel Act, conduct joint operations with district offices, police, and immigration, and request online platforms to remove listings promoting illegal daily rentals.
Condominium juristic persons will also be tasked with informing residents of the legal restrictions.
Long-term solutions may involve legislative amendments to better reflect current realities, ensuring fairness between licensed hotels and condominium owners, and fostering harmonious co-existence within residential buildings.
Separately, Sobchoke Na Srito, director of Ratchathewi district, addressed a viral social media video showing a foreign resident damaging a door with a fire extinguisher.
He clarified that the individual was a monthly tenant who had locked himself out.
Frustrated by his inability to re-enter, he resorted to using the fire extinguisher, ultimately leading to security staff using a master key to open the door. The incident was initially misconstrued as involving a daily renter.