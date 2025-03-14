Chinese manufacturing firms drive up land price in the EEC by over 26%

The relocation of manufacturing bases by Chinese companies is the main factor driving up the prices of vacant lands in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the Government Housing Bank’s Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) reported on Friday.

The centre reported the price index of land before development in the EEC area for the fourth quarter of 2024 at 323.9 points, a 26.4% increase year on year (YoY) and up 9.1% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

The land price index for Q4 last year was 14% higher than the five-year average index before the Covid-19 pandemic (2015-2019), it said.

Chonburi province recorded the highest price index at 447.6 points, increasing 47.8% YoY and 19.7% QoQ. The land price index for Rayong province is at 203.6 points, up 1.4% YoY and 5.5% QoQ, while Chachoengsao province is at 197.7 points, increasing 1.4% YoY but dropping 0.2% from the previous quarter.