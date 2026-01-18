Six Bangkok neighbourhoods on the rise, led by Bang Na and Srinakarin

A major real estate agency has compiled a list of six prime residential locations in Bangkok that are becoming increasingly popular because they are close to electric rail lines and business districts.
The Best Property, which operates a property-listing platform with thousands of listings, said the areas are gaining popularity because residents can commute conveniently and live within a reasonable distance of their workplaces.
The Best Property listed the six prime residential areas to buy a home to live in—each with potential for price growth—as follows:
1. Bang Na: New CBD (New Central Business District)
Bang Na has been one of Bangkok’s most closely watched areas for years, and the momentum continues, driven by the city’s expansion to the east and a series of mega projects that keep bringing new development into the area.
Highlights: Multiple transport options, including the Green Line BTS, the Bang Na–Trat Expressway, the motorway and the Burapha Withi Expressway. It is close to Suvarnabhumi Airport, making both domestic and international travel convenient—ideal for frequent travellers. The area is also well served by shopping malls and lifestyle facilities.
Best for: Working professionals who commute into or out of the city often; young families who want a home near established communities and international schools; and investors looking for an easy-to-rent location or medium-to-long-term capital gains.
2. Srinakarin: Liveable location with strong long-term prospects
Srinakarin is close to Thong Lo–Ekkamai, but prices remain more affordable. It is near Sukhumvit yet significantly cheaper, and only about 15 minutes from Thong Lo–Ekkamai. The Yellow Line MRT is now in service, making travel from Lat Phrao to Srinakarin straightforward, with quick connections to the Green Line BTS at Samrong. The area also has several shopping centres, hospitals and schools.
At the same time, prices are not as high as in nearby areas such as Bang Na, On Nut or Sukhumvit.
3. Rangsit: University hub with high growth potential
Rangsit is no longer just a suburban zone. Today, it is lively and convenient, while still offering homes at attainable prices. It has universities, workplaces, shopping centres and restaurants, and transport links improve year after year, including the SRT Red Line commuter rail to Rangsit, the Tollway, and key routes such as Phahonyothin Road and Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.
Home prices are not yet too high—you can still find townhouses or detached houses within a 2–4 million baht budget. There is also potential for future gains as more rail lines connect to the area.
4. Bang Yai: A fast-growing location
Bang Yai is another area with convenient travel, with the Purple Line MRT running through the district. Travel from Bang Yai to Tao Poon is easy, with connections to the MRT and BTS within just a few stations. The area offers a full range of amenities, including shopping malls, hospitals, markets, schools and large community hubs. It is also close to the Si Rat Expressway–Outer Ring Road, offering multiple routes into the city, whether via Vibhavadi–Ratchada or the Phutthamonthon–Borommaratchachonnani corridor. Home prices also remain attainable, typically around 2–5 million baht.
5. Don Mueang: A good location near the airport
This is another convenient area that still retains a community feel—and where home prices remain within reach.
Highlights: Close to Don Mueang Airport and connected via the SRT Red Line (Bang Sue–Rangsit), with easy access to the Utraphimuk Tollway, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and Phahonyothin Road.
It is also near workplaces, schools, hospitals, the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex and logistics businesses.
6. Phahonyothin: A new hub for city residents
This area offers easy travel, close to BTS Mo Chit and MRT Phahonyothin, making it simple to get in and out of the city. It connects to several major roads, including Vibhavadi Rangsit, Lat Phrao, Ratchayothin and Kamphaeng Phet Road.
It is also close to Chatuchak Park and Rot Fai Park—green spaces in the heart of the city—ideal for health-conscious residents who enjoy running, exercise and relaxation, with nearby malls, schools and office buildings.