Six Bangkok neighbourhoods on the rise, led by Bang Na and Srinakarin

2. Srinakarin: Liveable location with strong long-term prospects

Srinakarin is close to Thong Lo–Ekkamai, but prices remain more affordable. It is near Sukhumvit yet significantly cheaper, and only about 15 minutes from Thong Lo–Ekkamai. The Yellow Line MRT is now in service, making travel from Lat Phrao to Srinakarin straightforward, with quick connections to the Green Line BTS at Samrong. The area also has several shopping centres, hospitals and schools.

At the same time, prices are not as high as in nearby areas such as Bang Na, On Nut or Sukhumvit.

3. Rangsit: University hub with high growth potential

Rangsit is no longer just a suburban zone. Today, it is lively and convenient, while still offering homes at attainable prices. It has universities, workplaces, shopping centres and restaurants, and transport links improve year after year, including the SRT Red Line commuter rail to Rangsit, the Tollway, and key routes such as Phahonyothin Road and Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

Home prices are not yet too high—you can still find townhouses or detached houses within a 2–4 million baht budget. There is also potential for future gains as more rail lines connect to the area.

4. Bang Yai: A fast-growing location

Bang Yai is another area with convenient travel, with the Purple Line MRT running through the district. Travel from Bang Yai to Tao Poon is easy, with connections to the MRT and BTS within just a few stations. The area offers a full range of amenities, including shopping malls, hospitals, markets, schools and large community hubs. It is also close to the Si Rat Expressway–Outer Ring Road, offering multiple routes into the city, whether via Vibhavadi–Ratchada or the Phutthamonthon–Borommaratchachonnani corridor. Home prices also remain attainable, typically around 2–5 million baht.

5. Don Mueang: A good location near the airport

This is another convenient area that still retains a community feel—and where home prices remain within reach.

Highlights: Close to Don Mueang Airport and connected via the SRT Red Line (Bang Sue–Rangsit), with easy access to the Utraphimuk Tollway, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and Phahonyothin Road.

It is also near workplaces, schools, hospitals, the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex and logistics businesses.

6. Phahonyothin: A new hub for city residents

This area offers easy travel, close to BTS Mo Chit and MRT Phahonyothin, making it simple to get in and out of the city. It connects to several major roads, including Vibhavadi Rangsit, Lat Phrao, Ratchayothin and Kamphaeng Phet Road.

It is also close to Chatuchak Park and Rot Fai Park—green spaces in the heart of the city—ideal for health-conscious residents who enjoy running, exercise and relaxation, with nearby malls, schools and office buildings.

