Second-hand home listings rise as Bangkok listed value climbs sharply

Thailand’s property market is sending an interesting signal, as the number and value of “second-hand” homes listed for sale nationwide have risen significantly.

In Bangkok in particular, the listed value of properties jumped by more than twofold within a year.

The question is whether this is simply normal turnover of properties or whether it reflects hidden pressure in the property market.

Bangkok tops second-hand home value rankings

Data from the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC), Government Housing Bank, showed that in the first quarter of 2026, Bangkok had 70,495 second-hand homes listed for sale, up 117.9% from a year earlier.

More interestingly, the total value of listed properties stood at THB701.25 billion, up 234%.

The figures suggest that not only did the number of properties entering the market increase, but many high-value properties were also put up for sale at the same time.

Next was Chon Buri, with a listed value of THB70.223 billion, up 69.2%, followed by Nonthaburi at THB68.695 billion, up 56.1%, and Samut Prakan at THB60.223 billion, up 76.8%.

Pathum Thani recorded THB32.891 billion, up 23%.

Overall, the figures suggest Bangkok and its surrounding provinces remain the main area for the second-hand housing market, as they are home to a large population and continue to see properties change hands.