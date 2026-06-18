Second-hand home listings rise as Bangkok listed value climbs sharply

Thailand’s property market is sending an interesting signal, as the number and value of “second-hand” homes listed for sale nationwide have risen significantly.
In Bangkok in particular, the listed value of properties jumped by more than twofold within a year.
The question is whether this is simply normal turnover of properties or whether it reflects hidden pressure in the property market.
Data from the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC), Government Housing Bank, showed that in the first quarter of 2026, Bangkok had 70,495 second-hand homes listed for sale, up 117.9% from a year earlier.
More interestingly, the total value of listed properties stood at THB701.25 billion, up 234%.
The figures suggest that not only did the number of properties entering the market increase, but many high-value properties were also put up for sale at the same time.
Next was Chon Buri, with a listed value of THB70.223 billion, up 69.2%, followed by Nonthaburi at THB68.695 billion, up 56.1%, and Samut Prakan at THB60.223 billion, up 76.8%.
Pathum Thani recorded THB32.891 billion, up 23%.
Overall, the figures suggest Bangkok and its surrounding provinces remain the main area for the second-hand housing market, as they are home to a large population and continue to see properties change hands.
Among tourism hubs, “Chiang Mai” had a listed value of THB29.233 billion, up 16%.
Phuket had THB23.96 billion; while the number of units increased by 20.3%, the value fell by 3.9%. Surat Thani recorded THB12.654 billion, up 13%.
This suggests the second-hand housing market in tourism cities remains active, but the type of properties entering the market may have changed, particularly in Phuket, where the number of properties rose, but prices or average value per unit declined.
Another province to watch is “Rayong”, which had 7,079 listings, up 54.4%. Total value was THB12.933 billion, up 37.2%.
This growth was in line with the expansion of industrial areas and investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), which continues to attract people and investment capital into the area.
The rise in “second-hand homes” listed for sale does not necessarily mean the market is slowing down.
Seen another way, it may reflect property owners adjusting their investment portfolios, moving homes or putting properties up for sale to boost liquidity while the economy has yet to fully recover.
However, Bangkok’s 234% jump in listed value is unusually high and may signal that the market is facing greater selling pressure from property owners than in the past.
What needs to be watched now is how quickly the increased supply of second-hand homes can be absorbed, and whether consumer purchasing power will be sufficient to take up the huge volume of properties entering the market.
If supply grows faster than purchasing power, Thailand’s property market may be entering a more intense phase of price competition than before.