5 tech tools used in power generation will help Thailand fulfil its net-zero dreams
Five technologies play a key role in Thailand’s power generation sector as it works towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero emissions by 2065.
The independent power producer, Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO) said these technologies have been developed to make power generation environmentally friendly as well as allow consumers to play a part in energy management.
The five technologies are:
• Blockchain: Apart from playing a key role in cryptocurrency trading, blockchain also facilitates trade in power generation by opening the door to purchase agreements between parties.
• Machine learning: This technology helps consumers learn how much electricity has been used and power distributors can provide information and launch promotions to engage consumers.
• Data analytics: This helps power distributors to predict consumption, so they can build infrastructure and create maintenance plans to generate higher revenue.
• Smart grids: Data analytics, energy storage and management can be integrated with this technology to enhance electricity distributors' business operations.
• Artificial intelligence (AI): This technology can detect abnormalities in electricity distribution, such as electricity theft which caused damages worth US$96 billion worldwide.