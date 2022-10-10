OMG! There’s a new smartphone charging cable that can steal all your data

Jessada Denduangboripant, a Chulalongkorn University science lecturer, said these cables have a tiny microchip installed that will collect and transmit all data typed by the user to the hacker. Data can also be stolen from computers if the cable is plugged in.

The O.MG cable was revealed at the world’s largest hacking convention, DEF CON, by its developer Mike Grover, who said he can access a plugged-in device up to 90 metres away, and even further if the cable is linked up to a wireless network.

Jessada, meanwhile, explained the cable allows the hacker full access to the device, allowing him or her to open applications, steal passwords or download viruses or malware.

Though the cable is not too widely available as it is still expensive at US$180, it can be acquired by professional hackers who want to attack a high-priority target.