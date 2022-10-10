background-defaultbackground-default
SUNDAY, October 16, 2022
OMG! There’s a new smartphone charging cable that can steal all your data

MONDAY, October 10, 2022
THE NATION

Be careful where you plug your phone in, because now there’s a new charging cable that can steal all your passwords and banking information stored on your smartphone.

The cable, dubbed O.MG after the creator’s initials and textspeak for “oh my God”, is designed for both Android and iOS smartphones.

Jessada Denduangboripant, a Chulalongkorn University science lecturer, said these cables have a tiny microchip installed that will collect and transmit all data typed by the user to the hacker. Data can also be stolen from computers if the cable is plugged in.

The O.MG cable was revealed at the world’s largest hacking convention, DEF CON, by its developer Mike Grover, who said he can access a plugged-in device up to 90 metres away, and even further if the cable is linked up to a wireless network.

Jessada, meanwhile, explained the cable allows the hacker full access to the device, allowing him or her to open applications, steal passwords or download viruses or malware.

Though the cable is not too widely available as it is still expensive at US$180, it can be acquired by professional hackers who want to attack a high-priority target.

Hence, Jessada said, the best way to protect your data and information is to avoid connecting to suspicious Wi-Fi networks or using charging cables that have been lying around.

