Fancy a sago weevil worm nugget for dinner? It’s only served up in space

Keeta’s founder Potiwat Ngamkajornwiwat said the team had come up with the sago weevil nugget to match the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa)’s demand for nutrition for astronauts who go on three-year-long space-exploration trips.

He said the sago weevil worms can be nurtured and turned into food using a 3D printer. The entire operation will require no more than 30 square metres.

In addition, he said, the sago weevil worm is hardy and can survive space travel.

“Insects are popular among Thais, have high nutrition and can be reproduced in large amounts,” he said, adding that this innovation will meet the needs of many businesses, including space travel, space mining or even living on other planets.

"If we receive support from different sectors, it will help Thailand become a world leader in the space food business,” he added.