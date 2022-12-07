Nasa to boost space mission in Thailand next year

The knowledge exchange was agreed at a videoconference meeting between Nasa officials and the House committee on communications, telecoms and digital economy and society,its vice chair Settapong Malisuwan said on Tuesday.

Discussion during the meeting covered US-Thailand cooperation on space technology, climate change, global warming and natural crises, Settapong said. Nasa is interested in these problems because they impact the whole globe, he added.

Cooperation with Nasa would also help Thailand in surveying, analysing, and forecasting the weather, he said. Accurate weather forecasts are seen as vital to boosting agriculture and combating impacts of the seasonal drought-flood cycle in Thailand.

The space technologies developed with Nasa would help Thailand solve crises, conserve natural resources, and plan agricultural output for the next 5-10 years, Settapong said.