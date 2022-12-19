NTT Data offers firms blockchain-based system to develop loyalty program
NTT Data (Thailand) Co Ltd, a subsidiary of NTT Data Corporation and a global digital business and IT service leader, is suggesting the use of blockchain technology to tide over the problem of many organisations stumbling in developing a loyalty program.
The company said the use of blockchain technology would streamline the complex work process, reduce operating costs and securely link data. It would provide prompt solutions to customers, and create a seamless experience with the use of smart contract on a blockchain ecosystem to establish a centralised platform. Such a platform would help connect allies and partners directly in one ecosystem without going through a medium, and it would provide a seamless key touchpoint communication system to maintain a sustainable customer base.
Hironari Tomioka, President and Chief Executive Officer of NTT DATA (Thailand) Co., Ltd. reveals that the loyalty program will maintain good relations between the brand and customers in the long run and become part of the brand's main strategy to create good customer relations that will lead to brand loyalty and new marketing opportunities by providing a seamless, convenient, and real-time experience as much as possible through a Blockchain ecosystem to connect various allies and rapidly exchange data via a highly secured platform with high flexibility to meet various customer demands.
The Global Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2022 of the first quarter indicates that the loyalty program market is expected to grow 12.6% with 142,636.8 million U.S. dollar value by the end of 2022, and the global market is expected to grow 12.2% during 2022-2026 with 225,907.9 billion U.S. dollar in 2026.
NTT DATA have has been developing Blockchain ecosystems widely to combine business, technology, and security together including loyalty programs that integrate back-end systems from allies in various industries such as finance, banking, insurance, and retail through Blockchain API (Application Program Interface) to allow users to access the loyalty programs on their registered platform.
They may also collect and use points earned from the allies on one platform where the system automatically calculates the points of the allies. The data on the platform may also be applied to ongoing business developments, services, and customer relations.
Loyalty Program with Blockchain-based ensures good customer relations that will lead to sustainable brand loyalty through the Key Touchpoint consumer communication platform. Allies and partners under the same ecosystem may analyze and understand customer needs, develop demanded products/services, and enhance the experience overall.
"Recently, NTT DATA provides a loyalty program with Blockchain-based to a major Australian ticket booking company. The program is integrated with a digital wallet platform to enhance the user experience by counting the points automatically when a user pays with a credit card and coupons on the platform in real time. It combines the payment experience, point collection, and discount claims offered by many providers on one platform that leads to repurchases, new product offers, and better image". Hironari concluded.