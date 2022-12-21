Paessler IT Monitoring Industry Trends for 2023

Remote monitoring from the cloud will be on the rise – but need differentiation

Today, organizations are increasingly turning to the cloud with 76% of Asia Pacific businesses planning to increase their cloud services in the next 12 months. An important aspect of cloud migration is strengthening cloud-first strategies by ensuring that various applications and IT processes can be incorporated into a cloud computing environment.

Additionally, monitoring services being offered from the cloud are increasing. And this is applicable to monitoring cloud-based components such as websites, cloud services, and cloud-based applications. When it comes to on-premises monitoring, the monitoring solutions from the cloud may face some issues as they are depending on a superfast and reliable internet connection to avoid false monitoring results due to time lags in data transmission. It's important to take this into account and organizations will need to go with the right mix of cloud-based and on-prem monitoring tools.

A renewed focus on improving security in the IoT environment

Given the significant rise in data breaches, ransomware attacks, and other cyber-attacks on various industries across the world, it really is no surprise that businesses across the globe are turning their attention to further strengthening their cybersecurity initiatives and strategies. However, one noticeable gap in all of this is the Internet of things (IoT) security gap.

The rapid growth of adoption and capabilities of IoT technology has skyrocketed over the past few years. By 2025, IoT spending in the Asia Pacific is predicted to reach US$437 billion. Any device that is connected to the internet is susceptible to some form of cyberattack. Apart from the fact that IoT devices inherently have very little built-in security, and that patch management can be difficult because of their physical nature, the interconnectedness of these devices, and the subsequent complex environments, pose grave security threats across the network.

Monitoring is a vital part of every security strategy, ensuring that all classic security tools like firewalls, unusual detection systems or privileged access management (PAM)-tools work flawlessly. But especially in the IoT world, monitoring has another important task. Suitable monitoring solutions can ensure physical security by integrating door-locking systems, security cameras, smoke detectors or temperature sensors into central monitoring. And businesses will look at taking these facets into consideration, going forward.

Distributed Architecture will continue to become the new normal

With concepts of hybrid working, remote offices and working from home becoming common, organizations are storing data in the cloud instead of having centralized data infrastructures, thereby moving toward networks using Software as A Service (SAAS) and Software-Defined WAN (SDWAN). With distributed architectures gaining prominence, it is critical to have the right distributed monitoring strategy in place that can be effective. Given this scenario, there will be a high demand for solutions which will provide organizations with a unified monitoring overview of multiple IT infrastructures providing benefits such as an end-user view of network performance, troubleshooting, simplifying transition to the cloud and reducing bandwidth requirements.