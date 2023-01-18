Nutanix Predicts Technology Trends to carry weight in 2023

Untethered edge operating models will become more prevalent. In today's world, it's become expected that applications have to run all the time. Whether they're connected or not means that the edge, by definition, will have to have an untethered operating model that's not supported by closed-out models. IT organizations that valued server-based infrastructure to easily scale up and support mixed workloads will quickly find out that the same software-defined approach suits the edge by scaling down easily, operating while connected or unconnected to a central cloud, and introducing a fleet management approach that spans from the edge to the data centre to the public cloud with consistent cloud management.

Seismic shifts to social media as we know it will have a significant impact well beyond those platforms. 2022 has been a rollercoaster of a year for social media platforms, and some of the trends we're seeing are not likely to reverse direction. This will have a trickle-down effect on multiple organizations. First, many organizations rely on data purchased from social media companies to tune their own targeting algorithms; targeting that will become less refined as social media data sets become outdated and less curated. Second, the data sets are often the basis to train AI and ML tools; as data sets become outdated, I expect AI and ML that rely on them to become much less effective.

Predictions by: Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO/SVP at Nutanix, and Lee Caswell, SVP of Product and Solutions Marketing at Nutanix