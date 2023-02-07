Danish firm Milestone Systems seeks to make inroads in Asia with high-tech video system

The company CEO, Thomas Jensen, told a meeting with over 100 employees in Asia at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok in Sukhumvit, that the company, headquartered in Brondby, Denmark, would focus on B2B and B2G business this year.

Milestone Systems is marketing video management system (VMS), which is the control panel of any video operation.

VMS provides an intelligence system that combines analytic artificial intelligence and machine learning together as software, an open platform that allows devices from any brand to plug in, such as CCTV camera or other devices, to transform videos into a searchable and quantifiable video data.