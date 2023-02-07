Danish firm Milestone Systems seeks to make inroads in Asia with high-tech video system
A global software company, Milestone Systems, is expecting rapid growth in Asia this year, setting its sights on hospitality and transportation as its prime markets in Thailand.
The company CEO, Thomas Jensen, told a meeting with over 100 employees in Asia at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok in Sukhumvit, that the company, headquartered in Brondby, Denmark, would focus on B2B and B2G business this year.
Milestone Systems is marketing video management system (VMS), which is the control panel of any video operation.
VMS provides an intelligence system that combines analytic artificial intelligence and machine learning together as software, an open platform that allows devices from any brand to plug in, such as CCTV camera or other devices, to transform videos into a searchable and quantifiable video data.
It helps add security for hotel guests. On the streets, it enhances the control of traffic and makes sure it runs smoothly. In case of emergency, it helps redirect ambulances to the accident site.
Thailand has a lot of potential for growth in the hospitality sector and also in the manufacturing sector where Thailand houses is one of the biggest manufacturing hubs in Asia, he told The Nation in an exclusive interview.
"We had healthy double-digit growth last year. I see all of Asia, including Thailand, as a market for Milestone Systems. Hospitality and transportation are the priorities in Thailand," he said.
"Video should become a common tool to help society and for governments to become more efficient and safer in order to get more advantages out of it," said Jensen.
Milestone Systems has started collaborating with hospitals to help nurses improve their performance and have more time for patients by creating a video management system for patient monitoring.
Detecting gestures from patients will tremendously help nurses provide immediate assistance.
"As part of being a responsible tech company, we are very cautious about how the software is used and how we can avoid it being misused," Jensen said.
Last year, the company subscribed to the United Nations Guiding Principles for Businesses and Human Rights. The company will celebrate its 25th anniversary this month.
Related News
Monarchs of Sweden, Norway and Denmark pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Iceland, Danish supermarkets primed for Thai delicacies
Denmark to join EU defence policy after historic vote