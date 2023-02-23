IT firm advises businesses to tap open-source software amid digital transformation

"Thailand's digital economy value is expected to hit US$53 billion [1.83 trillion baht] by 2025 compared to $35 billion [1.21 trillion baht] this year," she said, adding that Thailand has entered the digital era.

She said the development of OSS has accelerated over the past three years, adding that 80% of IT leaders in the Asia-Pacific region were expected to increase their use of OSS, such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and internet of things.

OSS could also help businesses in ensuring safety among internet users, she said, adding that the company is developing its OSS to gain confidence among customers and meet international standards.

"We believe that OSS will become a mechanism that would enable businesses to cope with digital transformation in a creative way," she said.

She added that the company would offer OSS solutions to government agencies so as to enable people to access government services and develop Thailand's digital economy further.