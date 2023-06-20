Seminar looks at how AI can help SMEs

In his presentation, Permanent Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Keerati Rushchano noted that although technology including AI, robotics, and chatbots has advanced significantly, he still believes that there are many aspects where technology cannot surpass humans because humans possess delicate intelligence. However, utilising artificial intelligence to assist in business operations has greatly improved convenience, especially for SME entrepreneurs.

In 2022, SMEs generated revenue of more than 6 trillion baht for Thailand, especially in the service and tourism sectors, as well as exports valued at 1 trillion baht, accounting for 10% of the total exports, Keerati said.

Furthermore, SMEs are considered the foundation of the country in stimulating the economy domestically. The government has plans to promote medium and small state enterprises under the 5th version of the Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Plan for 2017-2027, Keerati added.

Currently, Thailand is facing economic challenges from the global economy, such as the geopolitical issue of the Russia-Ukraine war, which affects raw material prices, energy prices, and transportation. Moreover, concerns about escalating trade wars also persist. Thailand is continuously preparing to cope with these impacts.

While the global economy is experiencing a downturn in several countries including the US and the EU due to inflation and reduced purchasing power, environmental changes and food security impacts are also causing trade barriers. The government sector is working closely with the private sector to overcome these obstacles.