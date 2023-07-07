Trust and Security are Essential for the Future of Generative AI

Some lawmakers have requested new rules and regulations for AI tools, while some technology and business leaders have suggested a pause on the training of AI systems to assess their safety.

Generative AI isn't going away

The reality is that generative AI development is not stopping. Organizations need to act now to formulate an enterprise-wide strategy for AI trust, risk and security management (AI TRiSM). There is a pressing need for a new class of AI TRiSM tools to manage data and process flows between users and companies who host generative AI foundation models.

There are currently no off-the-shelf tools in the market that give users systematic privacy assurances or effective content filtering of their engagements with these models, for filtering out things like factual errors, hallucinations, copyrighted materials or confidential information.

AI developers must urgently work with policymakers, including new regulatory authorities that may emerge, to establish policies and practices for generative AI oversight and risk management.