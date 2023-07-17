Exploring the dark side of Emojis on World Emoji Day (July 17)

But as we celebrate and reminisce over our favourites – from laugh-crying faces to adorable animal emojis invoking an abundance of love — we also need to pay attention to the dark side of emojis.

Beneath its cheerful appearance, emojis can conceal a more austere and lesser-known reality. Here are a few ways that emojis can be more dangerous than they seem.

1. Pig butchering scams and other romance scams start with developing trust

A coy-winking emoji, a heart emoji and a hug emoji: romance scams centre around developing trust with potential victims, often under the false pretences of a future relationship. Scams like pig butchering often involve lengthy conversations that last from weeks to months. These conversations utilize familiar emojis, as the language of the modern internet to express feelings of playfulness, love and romance. However, what lies behind those emojis are users that aren’t who they say they are. These scammers have one goal in mind and that is to convince users through the promise of fake investments or pleas for financial assistance in order to steal money from victims. Pig butchering scammers and romance scammers thrive on interaction through social media and dating apps. Users of both types of platforms should be weary of investment offers or requests for financial aid.