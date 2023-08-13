background-defaultbackground-default
Japanese app sees room for growth in Thai property market

SUNDAY, August 13, 2023

The Japanese mobile application KANNA is gaining a foothold in the Thai property market as its project management tools help cut construction costs.

Hikaru Nagayama, CEO of Aldagram Inc, the Japanese startup that developed the project management app, said incomplete data collection and inefficient data transfer can lead to higher construction costs.

The app improves data collection and transfer, he said.

In Japan, where construction costs are the second highest in the world due to a declining workforce and an ageing population, the app helps ensure quality project delivery within specified timelines and controls costs.

An English-language version of the app was created last year, and Thai and Spanish versions have been added. It has more than 20,000 users in more than 10 countries.

Aldagram Inc has opened a representative office in Thailand to sell the app here. It is available on both Android and IOS operating systems.

