Why Thailand is an important market for global video software company

Malou Toft said the company had seen 30% growth in revenue last year.

She emphasised that Thailand was its important market in Asia.

Thailand is a crucial market in Asean for high-tech video systems, she said, adding: "I would say that Bangkok is already on the path to becoming a smart city.”

"Since 2021, the market in Asia-Pacific has grown at a rate of 14% and Thailand is an important market for us, which is also why we have expanded our efforts here and are working with our channel partners that have actually been established here for more than 15 years. Bangkok is home to a large number of Milestone clients,” Toft said.

Aside from Bangkok, Chiang Mai and other parts of Thailand are also actively engaged in a number of significant projects.

“In Southeast Asia, we see tremendous organic growth in the market. Both in terms of green fields, for example new factories, new airports, or new sites, but also in terms of modernisation of existing infrastructure,” she said.

Milestone is known for its open platform. The software itself can connect to thousands of cameras and stream to one or several servers, depending on where you need to view the video, and it is also applicable to all devices and easy to plug in with the client systems.

"We are attempting to help people, companies, and governments empower life and quality of life for all individuals through our high-tech video systems, which have half a million installations worldwide," said Toft.