Why Thailand is an important market for global video software company
Bangkok is already on the path to becoming a smart city, the new vice president for the Asia-Pacific of Milestone Systems, a global video management software company, told The Nation in an exclusive interview.
Malou Toft said the company had seen 30% growth in revenue last year.
She emphasised that Thailand was its important market in Asia.
Thailand is a crucial market in Asean for high-tech video systems, she said, adding: "I would say that Bangkok is already on the path to becoming a smart city.”
"Since 2021, the market in Asia-Pacific has grown at a rate of 14% and Thailand is an important market for us, which is also why we have expanded our efforts here and are working with our channel partners that have actually been established here for more than 15 years. Bangkok is home to a large number of Milestone clients,” Toft said.
Aside from Bangkok, Chiang Mai and other parts of Thailand are also actively engaged in a number of significant projects.
“In Southeast Asia, we see tremendous organic growth in the market. Both in terms of green fields, for example new factories, new airports, or new sites, but also in terms of modernisation of existing infrastructure,” she said.
Milestone is known for its open platform. The software itself can connect to thousands of cameras and stream to one or several servers, depending on where you need to view the video, and it is also applicable to all devices and easy to plug in with the client systems.
"We are attempting to help people, companies, and governments empower life and quality of life for all individuals through our high-tech video systems, which have half a million installations worldwide," said Toft.
Double revenue in five years
Last year, Milestone’s revenue grew 31% and the company has consistently delivered double-digit growth, she said.
Toft said that the business direction of Milestone this year was to pursue the strategy of doubling total revenue by 2026.
“The most important priority is to stay on plan and execute. And one of the ways we do that is by focusing our channel effort,” she said.
“If we want to work with the right partners, also here in Thailand, it's important for us to identify who are the most appropriate partners to grow with Milestone and who have the specialisation to be part of this ambition," said Toft.
Key verticals in Thailand
The Thailand 4.0 agenda has kicked off, and there are vast numbers of digitalisation projects that are being started or driven based on this vision for Thailand, which drives both development within the private and public sectors, she said.
Toft said that the key verticals were still transportation and hospitality for the Thailand market.
For transportation, there are many projects cooperating with companies and government authorities. "On the streets, our system improves traffic management and ensures seamless operation. It assists in directing ambulances to the accident scene in an emergency." she said.
After Covid-19, the tourism sector has definitely come back strong. Toft sees a lot of automation going on in the hospitality sector, including projects that were started during Covid-19. Hotels have developed sensors or cameras that will make sure that garbage cans are emptied when rooms have to be cleaned and when public toilets have to be maintained.
“I think a lot of that [technology] wasn't seen before Covid; it was developed and also introduced during the pandemic. Therefore, it was more about going beyond security than it was about whether or not the door was open. There was a break-in, or wasn't there?” added Toft.
Last year, the company launched a hospital assist solution, which is designed to free up time for nursing staff to spend time with the patients most in need of them.
By using motion capture, it may identify falls in patient rooms. Additionally, it offers the nurse's office an audio feature and notifies them if there are any movements or if something harmful occurs to the patients.
She assured that the company still preserves the privacy of the patients, as it has principles to make sure the way it deploys and develops solutions is followed by the company’s channel and customers.
"Customer privacy is one of the areas Milestone is extremely focused on," Toft said.
Speaking of the relatively fewer women working in the tech sector, she encouraged women to be the change they want to see in the world.