Krungsri Finnovate kicks off startup investing in Vietnam with MFast

Sam Tanskul, Managing Director of Krungsri Finnovate said: "Vietnam put cities in different tiers. Accessibility to financial products and services in most second-tier and third-tier cities is rather limited compared to large cities. MFast saw this opportunity and developed a tech-enabled platform. It educated and trained agents across the country so that they can offer the financial products and services that suit the needs of customers in those second-tier cities."

Long Phan Thanh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MFast, said: "In light of tough startup investments, we're delighted to secure support from a new investor like Finnoventure Fund I that is managed by Krungsri Finnovate and helped us successfully wrap up the fund-raising round. MFast will take another important step. We will strengthen the collaboration to come up with financial products that are more suitable and aligned with each customer segment. At the same time, we will proceed with our business expansion plan, to venture into the Philippines in 2024."