Future strong for Thai esports as giants weigh in

The Sports Authority of Thailand officially recognised esports as a professional sport in 2021, providing an avenue for institutional funding and development of esports programmes.

Esports, according to Varanit Athijaratroj, the Thailand managing director for HP Inc., is a significant focus for the company. She emphasised the evolution of gaming from a casual pastime to a recognised industry and profession, with esports gaining recognition on a global scale.

The kingdom’s future for esports calls for optimism, Vinay Awasthi, the managing director of Greater Asia at HP, told The Nation, adding that he sets no limits on its potential growth and is a phenomenon embraced by youth.

For HP’s part, its role “is to continually provide cutting-edge technology that enables gamers to push their limits,” Awasthi added.

He points to Thailand’s robust demographics, business-friendly environment, and the aspirational outlook of its population.

He outlined the company’s commitment to showcase the full range of its products in flagship stores across Thailand, aiming to provide customers with comprehensive and immersive experiences.