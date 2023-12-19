Future strong for Thai esports as giants weigh in
As the second-largest gaming market in Asia, the Esports industry in Thailand has become a focus for tech giants. This year, the Thai esports national team won its first-ever esports medal at the Asian Games. This was a symbol of Thailand’s emerging presence in Asia as a leader in esports.
The Sports Authority of Thailand officially recognised esports as a professional sport in 2021, providing an avenue for institutional funding and development of esports programmes.
Esports, according to Varanit Athijaratroj, the Thailand managing director for HP Inc., is a significant focus for the company. She emphasised the evolution of gaming from a casual pastime to a recognised industry and profession, with esports gaining recognition on a global scale.
The kingdom’s future for esports calls for optimism, Vinay Awasthi, the managing director of Greater Asia at HP, told The Nation, adding that he sets no limits on its potential growth and is a phenomenon embraced by youth.
For HP’s part, its role “is to continually provide cutting-edge technology that enables gamers to push their limits,” Awasthi added.
He points to Thailand’s robust demographics, business-friendly environment, and the aspirational outlook of its population.
He outlined the company’s commitment to showcase the full range of its products in flagship stores across Thailand, aiming to provide customers with comprehensive and immersive experiences.
HP also recently opened a flagship store in Bangkok. Thailand’s youth has a strong affinity for gaming, he said, making it a priority market for HP. With a diverse portfolio, including PCs, printers, accessories, and recent acquisitions like Poly and HyperX, HP aims to cater to a broad spectrum of consumer needs.
Thailand’s flagship store at The Mall Bangkapi also has a Gaming Live Stream room where customers can best experience their gaming PCs and accessories for free, trying out gadgets before making a purchase.
Acknowledging Thailand as the second-largest gaming market in Asia, Awasthi shared HP’s gaming strategy. The company has adopted a two-brand approach in gaming, with the premium Omen brand and the mainstream Victus brand. The acquisition of HyperX enhances HP’s capabilities in gaming accessories, offering a complete technological strategy for gaming enthusiasts, he explained.