3 ways generative AI will impact the way we work this year

SMBS WILL HONE IN ON THEIR TOP PROMPTS

The two most important things about gen AI in the workplace are how people work with it, and how it works with people.

In 2024, businesses of all sizes—from mom-and-pop shops to global enterprises—will hone in on their top prompts to help improve everything from creating content for email marketing campaigns to drafting and refining customer support responses.

For a small business, this might be crafting a customer email that presents a special offer, talks about previous purchases and evokes a voice that accurately represents what’s special about working with this provider. Or perhaps it’s drafting or refining the content or monthly newsletters, or even suggesting a response to an unanswered email from a vendor.

And if you’re already using Gemini for Workspace—or interested in trying it out—here are a few tips for prompt writing to help deliver more helpful results:

● Use natural language

● Be clear and concise

● Provide context

● Use specific and relevant keywords

● Break down complex tasks into separate prompts

COLLABORATING WITH GEN AI WILL BECOME A NEW MUST-HAVE RHYTHM AT WORK

One of the most striking things about gen AI is that it’s a natural interaction with exceptionally powerful computation. You talk or type a prompt, and in the background, millions of computer interactions deliver what you need in the blink of an eye. Ideally, gen AI products should get better over time, securely and privately working with people and their data to help them create, communicate, and collaborate better.



This year we’re going to see even more powerful dialogues with people and gen AI, as machines get better and people ease into the rhythm of this new type of working. Unlike many previous types of writing and productivity applications, much activity will happen within the flow of creation, perhaps with suggestions that hasten work, or open up new workflows or processes that were previously unknown.

Equally, AI is getting better at reading situational needs inside a business and will be able to suggest the highest-value workflows it can invoke in a given moment. These conditions might be at a meeting, where it might offer to summarize the conversation and send that to an interested party. It might be in personal work, where it can suggest which tool or image to work with while designing a new offering.

Gen AI gets its power from data, so the most powerful expressions will likely come from cloud-based services where privacy and security are built-in versus legacy applications that store data on laptops with files shared as attachments without access controls. Cloud-based systems have the power to change the working world with suggestions that are personalized and relevant and leverage the context of your work, such as emails or files stored in the Cloud in a way that respects your privacy.

The real dialogue, however, the one that matters most, is between you and your colleagues, your company, and your customers. I’m excited for all that’s in store for you, the users who will benefit from gen AI in 2024 and beyond.

Annop Siritikul, Country Director, Thailand, Google Cloud