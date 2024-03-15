Discover Historicovator's media for virtual tours of ancient Thai communities

There is no need to memorize history textbooks. Modern history education uses journeys into the past with modern media technology that will give learners a virtual experience, such as the innovative history learning material “Historicovator,” developed by Associate Professor Racchaneekorn Hongphanut, Department of Curriculum and Instruction, Faculty of Education, Chulalongkorn University, to make history fun and modern.

“Historicovator uses powerful metaverse technology to promote learners’ self-learning, especially in history. Learners can explore the world of the past without limits in a virtual way, which will increase their understanding of historical events and connect them with the world today. Learning history will become a fun and meaningful learning experience,” said Racchaneekorn.

Historicovator (Metaverse Historicovator for History Learning Media to Promote Self-Directed Learning in the BANI Era) is an innovative learning material that garnered several awards at the iCAN 2023 Innovation Contest in Canada, including the Special Award from the Canadian Special Award Innovation Initiative Co-operative Inc., The Inventors Circle, and the Best Woman Inventor Awards.