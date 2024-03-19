Addressing Thailand’s threat landscape 2024

According to the Economy SEA 2023 report, the Southeast Asian ( SEA ) digital economy is set to deliver $100 billion in revenue. Thailand is projected to remain SEA's second-largest digital economy in terms of gross merchandise value ( GMV ) between 2023 and 2030. Its GMV is predicted to reach US$100-165 billion by 2030, up from US$49 billion in 2025 and US$36 billion. in 2023.

Driven by the Southeast Asia (SEA) rapid digitalization movement, experts at Kaspersky predict the upcoming cybersecurity threat landscape in the region this year. According to a report by Kaspersky, the dangers of phishing, scams, data breaches, and geopolitically-motivated cyberattacks are seen to continue targeting organizations and individuals from the region.

In 2023, Kaspersky blocked over 12.92 million web threats and 22.26 million local infections that targeted users in Thailand.

To empower businesses and organizations to be one step ahead of these developing challenges and needs, Kaspersky brings a native Security information and event management ( SIEM ) solution for security information and event management, Kaspersky Unified Monitoring and Analysis Platform ( KUMA ).