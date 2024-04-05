Kaspersky explains why we should be cautious with QR codes during Songkran

Apart from the annual ritual among family and friends, you have been reminded of physical safety precautions you should take when engaging in a water battle with loaded squirt guns and buckets of water in the streets of cities and villages. However, there are fewer cyber safety tips available when it comes to the protection of your personal data and financial accounts.

QR codes - which stand for 'quick response' - function like barcodes on steroids. They provide a quick and easy way to make e-payments, participate in surveys, subscribe to discount promotions, download useful materials, hotel check-in, access websites, and follow social media. After all, pointing a smartphone to a black square image is much easier than inputting a lengthy URL.

However, the convenience hides a serious drawback.

With regular links, a trap may be detected with the naked eye. The red flags are well-known: typos or additional characters in the web URL, a hidden redirect, unusual domain zones, and so on. However, QR codes may direct you to fake websites, download malicious applications, and unintentionally provide personal information.