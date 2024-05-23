HMD banks on Nokia icons to spur sales of two new models

HMD (Thailand) is set to launch two new low-price feature phones next week that will bank on the fame of the iconic Nokia 3310 model dating back to 2000.
Feature phones are a type of mobile phone that retains the form of earlier generations, typically with press buttons and small non-touch screens.
Parada Ramabutr, manager for HMD Thailand’s business development division, said the 2024 revised edition of the Nokia 3210 and Nokia 215 4G will be available from Monday with price tags of 1,990 baht and 1,490 baht, respectively.
Unlike other smartphones, these phones will feature a large keypad under a screen that is far smaller than those available widely. The 2024 edition of the Nokia 3210 will look much like the iconic Nokia 3310, which became legendary for its durability and long battery life. The phone was known for being practically indestructible and is still fondly remembered for its addictive game, “Snake”.
Nokia had launched its Nokia 3210 in 1999, before it released 3310. However, after HMD Global acquired the Nokia feature phone business from Microsoft in 2016, it relaunched the 3210 with modern features this year.
According to Parada, the new 3210 will come in “grunge black”, will have a 2-megapixel camera and a 1,450 mAh battery that can last up to two weeks per charge. It will be mounted with 64 megabytes of RAM and 128 MB storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card of up to 32GB.
It will have a Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection and run on the Nokia S30+ operating system.
The Nokia 215, meanwhile, belongs to a lineage of classic Nokia feature phones known for their durability, affordability and essential functionalities.
Its predecessor, Nokia 130, was released in 2014 and the 215 comes with some improvements.
Parada said the 215 4G will come in two colours, black and peach. It will have a 2.8-inch display and run on S30+ OS. It is equipped with 64MB RAM, 128 MB storage and a 1,450 mAh battery.
The two feature phones will be available at the Nokia Official Shop on Shopee and Lazada platforms as well as at all TG Fone outlets across the country.