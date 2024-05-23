HMD banks on Nokia icons to spur sales of two new models

According to Parada, the new 3210 will come in “grunge black”, will have a 2-megapixel camera and a 1,450 mAh battery that can last up to two weeks per charge. It will be mounted with 64 megabytes of RAM and 128 MB storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card of up to 32GB.

It will have a Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection and run on the Nokia S30+ operating system.

The Nokia 215, meanwhile, belongs to a lineage of classic Nokia feature phones known for their durability, affordability and essential functionalities.

Its predecessor, Nokia 130, was released in 2014 and the 215 comes with some improvements.

Parada said the 215 4G will come in two colours, black and peach. It will have a 2.8-inch display and run on S30+ OS. It is equipped with 64MB RAM, 128 MB storage and a 1,450 mAh battery.

The two feature phones will be available at the Nokia Official Shop on Shopee and Lazada platforms as well as at all TG Fone outlets across the country.



