Invitation for Expression of Interest for External Independent Financial Auditor Consultant

The external independent financial auditor consulting firm(s) shall have adequate experience in Financial Auditing and must be capable of applying international and Thai Standards on Auditing. The objective of the audit of the project financial statements is to enable the auditor to express a professional opinion on whether the project financial statements fairly present, in all material respects, the financial position, results of operations, and cash flows for the period, in accordance with the agreed project accounting policies. Additionally, the auditor will express a professional opinion on the following:

Whether the funds are utilized for the purposes for which they were provided;

Whether the financial covenants in the loan agreement, if any, have been complied with; and

Whether, with respect to SOEs, adequate supporting documentation has been maintained to support claims for reimbursements of expenditures incurred and that these expenditures are eligible for financing under the Loan Agreement.

The consulting firm is expected to provide services for six fiscal years from 2024 to 2029.

The Terms of Reference and other details can be downloaded at the ADB website (http://cms.adb.org).

Submission of Expression of Interest shall be only submitted by on-line thru ADB CMS (http://cms.adb.org). Any application of expression of interest submitted later than the specified date and time or submitted thru fax, courier or mail will not be entertained.

Please note that the Cost of this Project is funded by ADB’s loan (80% of the procurement cost), and the Government of Kingdom of Thailand shall provide a 20% counterpart fund. The 7% rate of value-added tax (VAT) only applied to the Government of Kingdom of Thailand’s financing.

For more information, contact:

Bureau of International Highways Cooperation

Department of Highways (DOH)

Attention: Mr.Tunwin Svasdisant - Director, Bureau of International Highways Cooperation

2/486 Si Ayutthaya Road, Thung Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi,

Bangkok, Thailand 10400

Phone: + 66 2 354 6704

Facsimile Number: + 66 2 354 6729

E-mail: [email protected]