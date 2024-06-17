PTT to promote adoption of hydrogen and CCS technologies

Large organisations with substantial assets need capable leadership to navigate through crises in the fast-changing business landscape, disrupted by multiple factors. Among them is PTT PCL, a state enterprise listed on the stock exchange, whose new CEO Kongkrapan Intarajang is already reviewing the company’s business strategies as part of the new 5-year investment plan (2025-2029).

The plan aligns with the new PDP 2024 policy, promoting hydrogen use in Thailand, which is seen as a clean energy source to help the country achieve its Net Zero target.

Kongkrapan, who took over the reins last month, unveiled PTT’s vision dubbed “Together For Sustainable Thailand, Sustainable World,” saying that the company aims to operate on the principle of “balanced sustainability” in economic, social, environmental and governance contexts, aspiring to be a national energy company that benefits Thailand and all stakeholders with transparency and good governance.

PTT’s new 5-year investment plan (2025-2029) has an 89 billion baht budget, alongside a future investment budget of 106.932 billion baht.