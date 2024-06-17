Royal Pardon among the defences to be raised in Thaksin's lese majeste case

Thaksin’s legal team earlier filed a petition for justice, opposing the prosecution order and arguing that the investigators who handled the case were pressured and intimidated by those in power during the NCPO era. The case was filed shortly after the NCPO seized power on May 22, 2014, causing investigators to lack independence. Thus, the process of obtaining evidence was legally improper and biased according to the wishes of those in power.

The four points which will be presented in his defence cover:

No intent to flee and ready to fight the case

The term “Palace Circle” does not constitute an offence under Article 112.

The investigation during the NCPO Era was interfered with, and investigators lacked independence, as stated in the petition for justice. He received a Royal Pardon, announced in the Royal Gazette on September 1, 2023, which noted, “Loyalty to the Monarchy.”