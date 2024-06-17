Economist warns of further industry closures

His remarks are consistent with those of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), which warned that more factories in Thailand could close this year due to the upcoming implementation of a standard 400 baht minimum wage nationwide by October 1.

Anusorn Tamajai, UTCC director of the Digital Economy, Investment, and International Trade Research Centre, stated that even if the minimum wage is not raised, the automobile, electrical appliances, and electronics industries are already at risk of shutting down.

The reasons, he said, are due to their delayed transition to digital technology and response to global trends.

Besides, the majority of Thailand's high-tech industry is now made up of contractors who manufacture and assemble products rather than owning the technology, reducing the country's competitiveness.

“Thai export products continue to have a relatively low product complexity index compared to high-income countries. Highly complex export products will add value and increase income. The majority of Thailand's highly complex export products are owned by foreign companies, which use the country as a production base for export," he explained.

Meanwhile, the greater the level of political uncertainty, the lower the confidence in stability, causing more production bases to be relocated to countries with stronger economic and political foundations.

Furthermore, the lack of measures or policies to promote the process of systematic technology transfer, the inability to absorb technology (quality of human resources), and the profit margin of industrial businesses has continued to decline due to the continuous appreciation of the baht over the last several years.