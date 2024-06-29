Nation Group’s Thansettakij to launch AI reporter

Following Nation TV and Post Today, another Nation Group media arm, Thansettakij, is set to launch an artificial-intelligence (AI) reporter on its platforms to meet the digital era from July 1 onwards.
An AI reporter named “Proud Asia”, 30, has high self-confidence and likes to socialise. Her interests cover economy, politics, history and technology.
Moreover, she has been trained to process data quickly and accurately, and is able to report information that is easy to understand and meets the demand of audiences in the digital era.
Equipped with an automatic audio description generator, this AI reporter can perform her duties similar to real reporters.
Vilasinee Van Haren, acting managing director of Thansettakij, said that apart from enhancing news reporting with technology, this AI adoption aims to meet the group’s policy to boost the operation’s efficiency.
“We are confident that AI will help boost efficiency and accuracy in our operation,” she said, adding that this marks the beginning of a new AI-driven business model to meet future trends.