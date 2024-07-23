Satellite testing centre turning Thai space ambitions into reality

The AIT centre, located at the Space Inspirium in Chonburi’s Sriracha district, features a clean room and test bench for research and development of satellites.

Agencies using its services include the Thai spacecraft and satellite producer Mu Space Corp and the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), said GISTDA.

The RTAF sent its Thai Universe-1 satellite to AIT for vibration and temperature tests to ensure it would stand up to harsh conditions in space, it added.