Satellite testing centre turning Thai space ambitions into reality

The AIT centre, located at the Space Inspirium in Chonburi’s Sriracha district, features a clean room and test bench for research and development of satellites.
Agencies using its services include the Thai spacecraft and satellite producer Mu Space Corp and the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), said GISTDA.
The RTAF sent its Thai Universe-1 satellite to AIT for vibration and temperature tests to ensure it would stand up to harsh conditions in space, it added.
The AIT centre currently offers three separate tests to ensure satellites are space-worthy:
Tests on electromagnetic interference will be added in the future.
The centre is sending data from its testing equipment to the Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL) in the United Kingdom, said Pornthep Navakitkanok, GISTDA’s National Satellite Manufacturing Centre director.
“SSTL engineers have affirmed that Thailand’s equipment for testing satellite systems meets UK and ISO 9100 [international] standards,” he said.
The centre recently tested Thailand’s THEOS-2A satellite, which is scheduled to launch by the end of this year at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India. THEOS-2A was developed by GISTDA’s 22 engineers and SSTL experts over the past two years. Its mission follows the successful launch of Thailand's low earth orbit satellite THEOS-2 on October 9 last year.
THEOS-2A will orbit 520 kilometres above Earth with a service life of three years. The satellite will perform national duties including mapping and management of agriculture, natural disaster response, water, communities and natural resources.
Pornthep said GISTDA is also working on a 100% Thai-made satellite, THEOS-3, scheduled to launch between 2026 and 2027.
THEOS-3 will help build Thailand’s space economy of cutting-edge businesses and infrastructure, he said.