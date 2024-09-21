Xiaomi takes 2nd spot after Samsung in August smartphone sales

But as one of the fastest-growing brands in the first half of this year marking 22 % on-year growth in sales volume, Xiaomi’s beating of Apple is “symbolic” according to the market tracker.

“Xiaomi capturing the No. 2 spot is symbolic of a more significant trend in the global smartphone market. As devices edge closer to each other in terms of technology and price, competition has never been higher among the top brands,” the market tracker said in its analysis.

“With new form factors (foldables) and generative AI features helping brands differentiate their offerings, device ecosystem, product design, and marketing strategy and research remain as important as ever, as evidenced by Xiaomi’s recent surge.”

The company, having suffered from severe supply struggles in 2022, has adopted a “leaner product strategy” to create one hero model per price band while tapping into new markets and consolidating its positions in existing markets, Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, said.

As Samsung and Apple vie for dominance with premium flagship smartphones and introduce generative AI models, Xiaomi and other Chinese brands like Huawei are rapidly closing the gap with the top smartphone makers.

In the foldable segment, Huawei is aggressively chasing after Samsung, the foldable smartphone pioneer. In the second quarter of this year, Huawei took a 27.5 % share in the global market, beating Samsung, which posted 16.4 %.