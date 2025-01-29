Thailand ramps up support for startups with AI, FinTech, Green Tech

Thailand's National Innovation Agency (NIA) is advancing its Co-Maker Space initiative to strengthen the country's startup ecosystem, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), green technology and financial technology startups as the nation looks ahead to 2025.

Krithpaka Boonfueng, NIA executive director, revealed at a media roundtable on Tuesday that Thailand's startup landscape has shown remarkable resilience, with a cumulative growth of 3.3% since 2021.

"2025 will be a year of challenges for startups, influenced by economic volatility, shifting consumer behaviours, and emerging waves of technology," she said.

The Thai startup ecosystem currently comprises approximately 2,100 ventures, with 700 at the pre-seed stage and 1,400 in the growth or go-to-market phase. The country ranks 54th globally and fourth in Southeast Asia on the Global Startup Ecosystem Index, trailing behind Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.