Cyber police dismantle cross-border gambling operation in Phuket

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2025

Investigation allegedly reveals intricate Taiwan-based web of financial transactions linked to multiple gambling websites

 

In a significant operation dubbed "Island Lockdown: Dismantling Transnational Grey Capital", Thai cyber police say they have successfully disrupted a sophisticated Taiwan-based criminal network operating an illegal online gambling payment system in Phuket.

 

The operation, carried out on Tuesday, was initiated after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's directive to tackle online crime and protect public interests. 

 

Led by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), the investigation allegedly revealed an intricate web of financial transactions linked to multiple gambling websites, including GoatBet178, Icb365, Lavaslot777, and several others.

 

Investigators say they uncovered a complex payment system operating under the names "tsn7.yourpay" and "Tsnupay", available on both Android and iOS platforms. 

 

The operation allegedly employed local Thai nationals to open "mule" bank accounts and perform facial-recognition scans for payment verification, receiving commissions based on transaction volumes.
 

 

The criminal enterprise allegedly had developed an automated system that rapidly distributed incoming funds across dozens of accounts, marking a significant evolution from traditional mule account operations. According to police reports, the network was processing nearly 10 million baht daily.

 

The group had established an operational base in luxury residences across Phuket, frequently relocating to evade detection. The breakthrough came when officers raided a luxurious house in the Thep Krasattri area, resulting in the arrest of six suspects – three Taiwanese nationals and three Thai citizens.

 

During the raid, authorities seized substantial evidence, including:

  • 119 mobile phones
  • Two computer systems with associated equipment
  • 19 bank account books
  • Illegal substances, including MDMA tablets and ketamine

 

The Taiwanese suspects allegedly confessed to receiving monthly salaries of 50,000 baht to manage the system around the clock. Their Thai accomplices were paid 2,500 baht for each bank account opened, with additional compensation of 20,000 baht monthly for performing facial verification scans.


 


Police Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, said that this operation has exposed a transnational money-laundering organisation that was providing financial-concealment services to online gambling networks. 

 

“Our cyber team is currently conducting forensic examinations of all seized devices and tracking financial connections to identify additional perpetrators across all associated websites," he stated. 

 

The suspects face multiple charges, including operating illegal gambling services, conspiracy to commit money-laundering, facilitating the illegal trade of bank accounts and phone numbers, and drug-related offences.

 

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities suggesting further developments are imminent as they continue to unravel the broader network of illegal gambling operations in the region.

 

