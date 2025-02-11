Cyber police dismantle cross-border gambling operation in Phuket

In a significant operation dubbed "Island Lockdown: Dismantling Transnational Grey Capital", Thai cyber police say they have successfully disrupted a sophisticated Taiwan-based criminal network operating an illegal online gambling payment system in Phuket.

The operation, carried out on Tuesday, was initiated after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's directive to tackle online crime and protect public interests.

Led by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), the investigation allegedly revealed an intricate web of financial transactions linked to multiple gambling websites, including GoatBet178, Icb365, Lavaslot777, and several others.

Investigators say they uncovered a complex payment system operating under the names "tsn7.yourpay" and "Tsnupay", available on both Android and iOS platforms.

The operation allegedly employed local Thai nationals to open "mule" bank accounts and perform facial-recognition scans for payment verification, receiving commissions based on transaction volumes.

