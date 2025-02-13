Alibaba Cloud Doubles Thai Footprint with Second Data Centre Launch

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology arm of Alibaba Group, has opened its second data centre in Thailand, marking a significant expansion of its cloud computing infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

The new facility responds to the growing demand for cloud services, particularly in the field of generative AI, while supporting Thailand's digital innovation and sustainable technology initiatives.

Sean Yuan, vice president of International Business and general manager for Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines and the South Pacific at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said the latest data centre reinforces the company's commitment to delivering reliable, secure and high-performance cloud services tailored to local businesses.