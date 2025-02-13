Alibaba Cloud Doubles Thai Footprint with Second Data Centre Launch

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology arm of Alibaba Group, has opened its second data centre in Thailand, marking a significant expansion of its cloud computing infrastructure in Southeast Asia.
The new facility responds to the growing demand for cloud services, particularly in the field of generative AI, while supporting Thailand's digital innovation and sustainable technology initiatives.
Sean Yuan, vice president of International Business and general manager for Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines and the South Pacific at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said the latest data centre reinforces the company's commitment to delivering reliable, secure and high-performance cloud services tailored to local businesses.
"With enhanced local infrastructure, we aim to empower enterprises to fully realise the potential of cloud technology, especially in generative AI applications," he stated.
The expansion brings Alibaba Cloud's global network to 30 regions encompassing 89 zones, cementing its position as a leading cloud provider in Southeast Asia. The company first launched its Thai data centre in 2022 and holds more than 140 security and compliance accreditations worldwide.
Several prominent Thai organisations have already adopted Alibaba Cloud services. True Digital Group, a core business of True Corp, has implemented the company's database and container technologies to enhance its energy platform's performance. Meanwhile, creative digital firm Yell Group has partnered with Alibaba Cloud to advance its AI storyboard platform, AI-Deate, serving creators across 102 countries.
The company has expanded its offerings to include AnalyticDB's cloud-native vector engine, enabling Thai businesses, particularly in fintech and retail, to develop sophisticated retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) solutions. This technology facilitates the creation of customised large language model applications and intelligent customer engagement tools.
Additionally, the newly launched Alibaba Cloud Container Service (ACS) provides a serverless container environment using Kubernetes, helping businesses scale operations whilst minimising infrastructure management complexities.
Alibaba Cloud has established partnerships with approximately 70 local companies, including Cloud HM, Kaopanwa and Thai Data Cloud, to support Thailand's digital transformation. The company has also strengthened its commitment to developing digital talent through collaborations with leading Thai universities, including the establishment of its first global skills centre at Chulalongkorn University in late 2023.
The centre offers free training courses, boot camps and AI competitions, demonstrating Alibaba Cloud's long-term commitment to fostering Thailand's digital ecosystem through educational initiatives and industry partnerships.