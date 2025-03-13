Thai businesses lead Asia\'s green tech surge, Alibaba report finds

A new report by Alibaba Cloud has revealed that Thai businesses are at the forefront of Asia's drive towards sustainable technology, with a significant focus on energy-efficient data centres and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

The "Technology-Driven Sustainability Trends and Index 2024" surveyed senior executives across 13 markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It found that 76% of businesses recognise digital technology as a cornerstone of sustainable development. However, concerns remain, with 61% worried about the energy demands of these technologies.

Emerging Asian markets are driving this trend, with 83% of businesses seeing digital technology's potential for sustainability. The Philippines leads the way, followed closely by Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. Thailand itself demonstrates a strong commitment: 81% of its businesses recognise the importance of sustainable tech.

Despite this enthusiasm, a "knowledge gap" persists. Nearly 60% of businesses admit they are unsure how digital technologies can help achieve sustainability goals. Thailand ranks third in Asia for this gap, behind Singapore and Hong Kong, highlighting the need for increased education and understanding.

