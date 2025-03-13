Thai businesses lead Asia\'s green tech surge, Alibaba report finds

A new report by Alibaba Cloud has revealed that Thai businesses are at the forefront of Asia's drive towards sustainable technology, with a significant focus on energy-efficient data centres and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.
The "Technology-Driven Sustainability Trends and Index 2024" surveyed senior executives across 13 markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It found that 76% of businesses recognise digital technology as a cornerstone of sustainable development. However, concerns remain, with 61% worried about the energy demands of these technologies.
Emerging Asian markets are driving this trend, with 83% of businesses seeing digital technology's potential for sustainability. The Philippines leads the way, followed closely by Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. Thailand itself demonstrates a strong commitment: 81% of its businesses recognise the importance of sustainable tech.
Despite this enthusiasm, a "knowledge gap" persists. Nearly 60% of businesses admit they are unsure how digital technologies can help achieve sustainability goals. Thailand ranks third in Asia for this gap, behind Singapore and Hong Kong, highlighting the need for increased education and understanding.
A significant concern is that 62% of global businesses feel they are falling behind in adopting cloud computing and AI for sustainability.
This feeling is particularly strong in technologically advanced markets like Singapore, the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong, indicating an urgent need for businesses to accelerate their adoption strategies.
Overall, 82% of businesses agree that developing sustainable technology is crucial. Digital technology offers numerous benefits, including cost savings, increased efficiency, and improved environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance.
While the Middle East prioritises AI and machine learning (ML), Europe and Asia also value these technologies, albeit to a lesser extent. Thailand sees AI/ML and cloud computing as equally important.
Meanwhile, energy consumption remains a significant concern, with 61% of businesses worried about the energy demands of digital technology, particularly AI.
Furthermore, 71% question the cost-effectiveness of the energy used. Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia are the most concerned about this issue.
Despite technological advancements, 81% of global businesses believe human oversight of digital technology and AI is essential, with the Middle East placing particular emphasis on this.
The report underscores the importance of selecting environmentally conscious technology providers. Businesses prioritise cloud providers that use renewable energy, employ energy-efficient data centre designs, and have carbon reduction initiatives.
In Thailand, the focus is primarily on energy-efficient data centre providers, reflecting the country's commitment to energy conservation.
The Alibaba Cloud report highlights Thailand's leading role in Asia's sustainable technology drive, while also addressing the challenges of energy consumption and the need for greater understanding and adoption of these technologies.